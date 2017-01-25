Thought the Christmas season was over? Not for these behind-the-wheel elves

For most of us, the Christmas season ends at the stroke of midnight Dec. 25.
For others, it runs clear on into January.
And while there’s been no “White Christmas” in Beaufort since the well-remembered holiday season of 1989, a “Brown Christmas” is another matter altogether.
For the many UPS delivery drivers who get to help Santa deliver gifts in the area, December was busy enough. And though the majority of those packages were delivered by Christmas Eve, the hectic delivery schedule is only just now slowing down.
January, remember, is the season of returns.
That wool sweater your cousin in Wisconsin bought for you, knowing full well you had no use for it, somehow has to get back to Sheboygan. In an era of drone deliveries and rumors of robot-driven trucks, it’s still your local delivery person who will pick it up and get it back.
In fact, UPS has seen their traffic increase during the holiday season for the fourth year in a row. The United States Postal Service estimated a 12 percent increase in volume this year while Federal Express saw a 10 percent increase.
“The overwhelming part is looking in the back of the truck in the morning,” said 11-year veteran driver Justin Sterling. “You pretty much know it’s going to be busy right up through Christmas because we live in a procrastinating society.”
Guilty as charged.
Those of us who finally got on Amazon on Dec. 23 and asked for overnight delivery really put a strain on the men and women charged with getting it to us on time. In general, though, UPS, Fed Ex and The USPS manage to deliver ground packages on time 98 percent of the time according to ShipMatrix, a software company that analyzes millions of packages and shipments.
The start time for Sterling and others during the long holiday season remains normal but lasts longer into the evening. Breakfast changes from a normal Pop-Tart or quick slice of toast on the way out the door to a full breakfast sandwich and plenty of coffee. Routes become condensed as smaller geographic areas require more stops to get it all in on time. Hydration, even in winter, becomes more important.
Still, it’s not without reward.
As opposed to hauling around a court summons or mortgage bills, delivery men get to retrieve toys and usually a bit of joy from the back of the truck.
“It’s nice to see customers whose expression change when they see us coming,” said Sterling.
Drivers sometimes even get the requisite milk and cookies in appreciation of their efforts, according to Jim Adams, a 13-year veteran of UPS.
“We’ll have customers who will call and ask for us to leave the packages somewhere so their children or grandchildren won’t see them,” said Adams.
Santa’s helpers, indeed.
And while the peak season is coming to a close, it’ll gear up again around Thanksgiving.
So tell your cheesehead cousin to get an early start.
Ryan Copeland is a Beaufort native. He can be reached at rlcopeland@hargray.com.
