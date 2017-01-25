Second day of trial of Beaufort teen charged with murder opens this morning

The trial in the case of a Beaufort teen charged with murder in connection with a 2015 shooting on a basketball court will continue at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Beaufort County Courthouse
Malik Stanfield, 19, faces charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection with the 2015 shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Horne at the basketball court across from the Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015.
A jury of nine men and four women was chosen Monday. The jury heard from two witnesses Monday afternoon.
The Monday witnesses were two first responders who came to the scene on the night of Horne’s death —Stephen Knapp, a former Beaufort Police Department officer and Daniel Riley, a former Beaufort County EMS responder. Knapp’s testimony revealed that when he arrived, Horne had a loaded gun in his pocket. There was a round in the chamber of the pistol and magazine that wasn’t seated properly, Knapp said.
The defense contended in its opening statement that Stanfield was in fear of his life and used justified force.
The prosecution said that Horne was shot 11 or 12 times and that several of those shots hit him in the back.
Stanfield is represented by Beaufort-based attorney Jim Brown. The state, on behalf of the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, is represented by assistant solicitors Hunter Swanson and Julia Keeney. The case is being heard by Circuit Court Judge Carmen Mullen.
This story will be updated.
