Would-be Zaxby’s robber apparently changed his mind

A would be-robber apparently changed his mind at the Zaxby’s on Robert Smalls Parkway in Beaufort Sunday night.
The man, between 16 and 25 years old, was armed with a rifle, Beaufort Police Department Investigator Stephanie Karafa said Tuesday afternoon. The subject asked for the manager, started toward the restaurant’s office but then abruptly left, she said.
He did steal a cellphone belonging to one of five employees inside the restaurant at the time, Karafa said. No one was injured during the incident which lasted from 11:10 to 11:19 p.m.
The investigation is ongoing and there have been no arrests, but police do have a person of interest, according to a police report.
