Purse snatcher at large after St. Helena library robbery

A woman was robbed in the parking lot of the St. Helena Public Library around 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
While the victim was collecting a fallen book from the passenger’s side of her car to return to the library, a man in his late teens or early 20s approached her and asked for change for a five dollar bill, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. He was wearing a black shirt.
The woman left her driver’s side door open, expecting to only be a moment at the book drop, according to the report. The man walked around to the driver’s side, snatched her purse and ran out to Penn Center road toward Ernest Drive.
Deputies searched for the man along with one of the sheriff’s office dogs, according to the report but did not find him
