Countywide homeless survey, aid project rescheduled for Saturday evening

The Beaufort County Everyone Counts project, originally set for Wednesday, has been rescheduled.
From 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, teams of volunteers throughout the county will survey the local homeless population and distribute donated food, clothing, blankets and personal hygiene products.
Volunteers in Beaufort, Bluffton, Okatie and Hilton Head Island are still being sought to participate in the project, according to a news release from organizer Kate Oresic.
Interested groups or individuals can contact Oresic, director of case management for Family Promise of Beaufort County, at 843-815-4211 or katefamilypromise@gmail.com.
The Everyone Counts project involves conducting an annual point-in-time county of the county’s homeless population.
Data from the survey is submitted to the South Carolina Coalition for the Homeless and to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. That information is used to help determine how much state and federal assistance is needed to fight homelessness.
Comments