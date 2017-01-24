Man shot in the arm while walking on St. Helena Island

A man was shot in the arm while walking down Seaside Road on St. Helena Island early Tuesday morning.
The victim was walking about 2:20 a.m., near Gloria Potts Center when he was fired on from a white Buick with tinted windows, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release. He was treated at Beaufort Memorial Hospital and released later Tuesday morning.
Deputies responded to the hospital after the victim was driven there in a private vehicle, according to the release. Medical staff initially reported the incident.
The victim wasn’t able to provide a description of the person who shot him and wouldn’t give law enforcement the name of the person who drove him to the hospital, according to the report.
Anyone with information can call Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 1-888-CrimeSC for a possible reward.
