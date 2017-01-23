Seabrook crash causes fuel leak, sends one to hospital

A Seabrook crash sent one person to the hospital and leaked fuel on the roadway Friday morning, but no one appeared to be seriously hurt.
Emergency responders responded to the wreck at Trask Parkway and Stuart Point Road about 5:30 a.m. and found a truck turned over in the roadway leaking fuel and another truck in a ditch, a Burton Fire District news release said. About 15 gallons of leaked fuel was controlled with spray foam and the injured driver taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The other driver was injured but declined to be taken to the hospital.
