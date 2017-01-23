Want to make a difference in your community? These groups are looking for help

Art League Hilton Head Island
Volunteers are needed to help with office tasks such as data entry; work with marketing committee; work with membership committee; work in gallery; help at art academy. Requirements: must have own transportation. How to sign up or for more information: Call Kristen at 843-681-5060 or email Mary Ann at maryann.hanna78@gmail.com. Length of volunteer request depends on the task — may be ongoing or task specific but can meet volunteer needs. Locations: Art League Hilton Head Island, Art League Gallery, 14 Shelter Cove Lane; and Art League Academy, 106 Cordillo Parkway.
Bluffton Jasper County Volunteers in Medicine
Provides free medical care to the uninsured of greater Bluffton and Jasper County. We are currently seeking volunteer physicians, mental health professionals, nurses, translators and administrative personnel in our Bluffton and Ridgeland clinics. Contact ppantanoBJVIM@gmail.com or visit BJVIM.org for more information or to sign up to volunteer.
First Books of Beaufort
The organization is in need of volunteers to read at three locations on Hilton Head Island. Volunteers can choose a time, date and school convenient for them once per month. For more information or to volunteer, go to www.firstbooksofbeaufort.com or email firstbooksofbeaufort@gmail.com.
Friends of the Beaufort Library
Serving North of the Broad out of the Beaufort Library, 311 Scott St., Beaufort. Board positions open, which all require basic computer skills and use of email: treasurer; Books Sandwiched In co-chair (organized, social, not afraid of public speaking); and donations (Excel and Word skills). Would prefer a two-year commitment. Go to Friendsofthebeaufortlibrary.com, click on Board and then Join Us. More information: FriendsBeaufort@gmail.com or 843-263-4315
Good Neighbor Free Medical Clinic of Beaufort
Help needed: Medical providers (physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants and registered nurses); administrative and clerical support; website and social media designer and manager, public relations and donor support; and building maintenance assistance. This is an ongoing request. Volunteer schedule will be arranged by mutual agreement. To sign up, call the clinic at 843-470-9088 to arrange a meeting. www.gnfmcbeaufort.org
Hilton Head Heroes
The organization needs hosts to meet/welcome our Heroes to the island each Sunday throughout the year. Hosts are the initial contact with our Hero families, meeting them at 4 p.m. Sunday, helping acclimate them to the island and the Hero house, and saying good-bye to them at 10 a.m. on the following Sunday. Local families, individuals or groups welcome. Call our host family coordinators, Marilyn Healy at 843-598-8869 or Jan Raisch 843-816-4050, to volunteer. For more information, go to www.hhheroes.com. Host volunteers are kept on file for one year. Also, Hilton Head Heroes brings families with children suffering from life-threatening illness to the Hilton Head Heroes House in Sea Pines for weeklong resort vacations. 50 weeks a year.
Hilton Head Island Safe Harbour
The organization needs drivers who can transport island seniors to locations on the island, such as to the grocery store, medical appointments, etc. Requirements: Current driver’s license, proof of insurance and a background check. Application can be downloaded from the website, www.hhisafeharbour.org or by calling the office, 843-671-7233. For more information or details, contact David Voyles, executive director, at 843-671-7233. There is an ongoing need for volunteers as our organization grows. Volunteers have the freedom to choose when and how often they volunteer. Snowbirds are welcome to join the volunteer team when they are on the island.
