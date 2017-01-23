Beaufort teen’s trial opens today in 2015 murder on basketball court

A Beaufort teen charged with murder in connection with a 2015 shooting on a Beaufort basketball will go to trial Monday morning in the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Malik Stanfield, who was 17 at the time of his arrest, of faces charges of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to online court documents.
He is charged in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Matthew Horne at the basketball court across from Charles Lind Brown Activity Center on Greene Street on April 30, 2015.
Stanfield was arrested May 4, 2015 and released on his own recognizance the next day.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments