Woman reports $10k in cash stolen from her Burton home, but it may have been taken months ago

A Burton woman had $10,000 in cash stolen from a locked money box in her home.
She had the money organized into specific stacks for paying taxes and reinvesting, she told deputies according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. She noticed the money was missing Jan. 16 but she believes it might have been stolen months ago.
The woman kept the box locked but with the key in the lock so she wouldn’t lose it, according to the report. When she saw that the key wasn’t there, she was concerned and she and her husband broke into it to find only the rubber bands and plastic bag that kept the money together.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments