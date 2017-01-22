Report: Persistent Peeping Tom has been harassing this St. Helena woman for months

A St. Helena Island woman has been the victim of a Peeping Tom for months, she and her brother told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies according to a report.
A man she doesn’t know has been peeking in at her through her bathroom window a few times a week for the past several months, she told deputies. On Saturday, she called her brother over for help “crying and in a panic” after the man showed up between about 9:30 and 10 p.m., according to the report. The woman said she’s scared and wants this to end and her brother said he’s concerned about her safety and that of their mother.
The man couldn’t be found but deputies put her home on extra patrol, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments