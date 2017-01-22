Marijuana was left behind at this Beaufort County eatery

A manager at the Lady’s Island Sonic had to make a call to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office when somebody left behind a little package in the restroom.
An employee found 0.7 ounces of marijuana when he was cleaning the bathroom and turned it over to the boss, according to a sheriff’s office report. Whomever it belongs to had just left it sitting on the sink in a little plastic baggie, so the employee picked it up with a paper towel and gave it to the manager.
Deputies took the weed to be entered into evidence and destroyed, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
