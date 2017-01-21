Building fire deemed suspicious after Bluffton Fire Command initial investigation

A report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office states a structure fire in Bluffton is currently being investigated for suspicious activity.
According to the report, a fire began in a building on Vine Street around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters with the Bluffton Fire Command were able to extinguish the fire and a fire inspector conducted an investigation to determine the cause.
The report states the inspector said the fire was being deemed suspicious in nature due to three possible points of origin being located within the main room of the building.
No accelerantswere detected and the exact point of origin is unknown.
