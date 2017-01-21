Photos on Facebook lead to confrontation and a slashed car tire

A woman on Hilton Head Island told law enforcement multiple people surrounded her car while she attempted to leave and slashed one of her car tires Thursday, according to a report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
After visiting someone in the area, the woman told deputies she began to leave in her car when several individuals, including two women she said she knew, gathered around her car to prevent her from leaving. She said when she started the car, people began to slap on the windows and pull on the door handles.
The woman reported she attempted to reverse and drive forward but was blocked multiple times by the people around her car. She said one individual stabbed the driver’s side rear tire with a sharp object, causing it to lose air and go flat.
Once the tire was punctured, the woman said she drove forward to get away, causing one person to jump out of the car’s path.
Sheriff’s deputies conducted interviews with both women identified among the crowd. One woman admitted to stabbing the car’s tire. When asked why they surrounded the woman’s vehicle, both women stated they wanted to speak to the driver of the car about photos posted on Facebook of their deceased mother.
Both claimed the driver attempted to run them over with her car.
The report states one of the investigating deputies will present the incident before a Bluffton Magistrate Court judge.
