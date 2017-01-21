Tate family photos

Dana Tate poses with his daughter on one of his motorcycles. Tate often rode with his wife, Marie.
Submitted
A young Dana Tate with his mother, Thelma Tate.
Submitted
Dana Tate in uniform for the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a reserve deputy before moving to Beaufort County.
Submitted
Dana Tate on a ship during his time in the U.S. Navy.
Submitted
Dana Tate with his wife Marie, his mother Thelma and two of his daughters, Rashauna, left, and Denise, right.
Submitted
Dana Tate poses with his patrol vehicle for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a reserve deputy before moving to Beaufort County.
Submitted
An official photo of Dana Tate for the U.S. Navy.
Submitted
Dana Tate preparing for work for the Dorchester Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a reserve deputy before moving to Beaufort County.
Submitted
Dana Tate and family celebrate reenlistment with the U.S. Navy.
Submitted
Dana Tate shakes the hand of Beaufort County Sheriff P.J. Tanner.
Submitted
Dana and, wife, Marie both worked in the Navy in Charleston when Hurricane Hugo devastated the city in 1989.
Submitted
Dana Tate and his wife, Marie, celebrate reenlistment with the U.S. Navy.
Submitted
Dana Tate at the wedding of his oldest daughter, Dayna Kenya Tate, just a few months before he was killed in the line of duty.
Submitted