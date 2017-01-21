Coursen family photos

Dyke “A.J.” Coursen poses in front of his Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. Coursen was killed in the line of duty on Jan. 8, 2002.
Submitted
Dyke “A.J.” Coursen with his wife, D.J.
Submitted
Dyke “AJ” Coursen gave his young son, Cory, a children’s motorcycle jacket shortly before the sheriff’s deputy was killed. Now 17, Cory said he hopes to one day ride a motocycle like his father.
Submitted.
Father, Dyke Coursen, and son, Cory Coursen, pose for a studio Christmas photo shortly before Dyke’s January 2002 death.
Submitted
Dyke “A.J.” Coursen poses with a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office motor bike.
Submitted.
Dyke “A.J.” Coursen was a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast. When he died, his family got permission to put the Harley Davidson symbol on his headstone.
Submitted.
Dyke “A.J.” Coursen
Submitted.
Dyke “A.J.” Coursen (far right) poses with his parents Wilma (center right) and Bill (far left) as well as his ex-wife Lisa (far left.)
Submitted