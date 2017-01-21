You just missed thunderstorms in Beaufort County this morning, but watch out for a second round

If you were hoping to hear thunder early this morning, chances are, you slept in South of the Broad Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service in Charleston said the first group of thunderstorms passed right by a majority of Beaufort County in the early hours of the day and we’re likely to get a quiet, cloudy and mostly dry late morning and early afternoon. Temperatures are likely to stay around the mid-60s to low 70s.
Then there’s round two.
There’s a potential for another cluster of thunderstorms to blow through within a couple hours before sunset, somewhere between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some of these clouds have the chance of forming into severe thunderstorms, though they’re likely to weaken as they move closer to the coast. That means residents living inland should keep an eye out for severe weather.
Once that second round of storms passes we’re looking at a quiet night — until Sunday, that is.
The National Weather Service said Sunday has an even higher probability of severe thunderstorms than Saturday.
Madison Hogan: 843-706-8137, @MadisonHogan
