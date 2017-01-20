Severe weather threatens SC and region this weekend, with possible hail and tornadoes

A fast-moving line of thunderstorms expected to sweep through the Southeast this weekend could bring damaging winds, flooding, hail and possibly tornadoes, meteorologists say.
According to AccuWeather, the round of storms should hit the region in two shifts starting Friday night across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
“The first round of storms from Friday night to Saturday will bring the potential for locally strong tornadoes, along with the risk of damaging wind gusts, hail and flash flooding,” said AccuWeather meteorologist Alex Avalos in a report.
The storms are expected to move eastward from Saturday to Sunday. According to the National Weather Service in Charleston, isolated severe weather is possible in the Beaufort County starting Saturday, especially later in the day.
The chance of severe storms bringing hail and damaging winds increases on Sunday.
“By Sunday, the storms will carry an elevated risk of damaging winds and sudden, torrential downpours,” Avalos said in his report. “There can still be a few spin-up tornadoes along the line of storms.”
National Weather Service meteorologists are predicting 1.5 to 2 inches of rain to fall in Beaufort County this weekend.
Weather service weekend forecast
Friday night
A slight chance of showers after 11 p.m. Patchy fog after 4 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 60. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Saturday
A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11 a.m. Patchy fog before 9 a.m. High near 72. Southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 inch possible.
Saturday night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Low around 61. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1/2 and 3/4 inch possible.
Sunday
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 1 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1 p.m. High near 74. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent. New rainfall amounts between 1/4 and 1/2 inch possible.
Sunday night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Southwest wind 11 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60 percent. New rainfall amounts between a 1/10 and 1/4 inch, with higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Comments