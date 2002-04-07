Suspect seeks to make his case in jailhouse letter

Tyree A. Roberts claims he was running for his life when he was arrested and charged with murdering two Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to a letter he sent to The Beaufort Gazette last month.
“I wasn’t trying to allude (sic) police. I was trying to allude (sic) killers and make it to a public place before I bleed (sic) to death,” Roberts states in the letter dated March 19 and sent from the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Roberts’ attorney, public defender Gene Hood, confirmed Friday that his client had sent letters to some newspapers.
Lance Cpl. Dana Lyle Tate, 43, and Cpl. Dyke “A.J.” Coursen, 35, died in a gunbattle Jan. 8 at Roberts’ home in Burton. They were responding to a report that a woman was being held there against her will. The deputies were shot repeatedly with an AK-47 assault rifle, according to State Law Enforcement Division agent Travis Avant, who testified March 18 at preliminary hearings for Roberts and Monica DeJesus, 24, who is charged with two counts of accessory to murder after the fact.
Roberts, 39, was shot twice — in the shoulder and the hip, according to police.
Local law enforcement officers, assisted by officers who came from as far away as Columbia, launched a massive search before apprehending Roberts under a bridge on Joe Frazier Road.
At DeJesus’ preliminary hearing March 18, Avant testified that DeJesus, who has told police she is Roberts’ wife, had been in contact with Roberts during his flight and attempted to aid him in evading police.
Beaufort County Magistrate Charles Smith decided the preliminary hearings offered enough evidence for Roberts and DeJesus to be held for trial. The two also were indicted by a county grand jury in February.
14th Circuit Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III is seeking the death penalty against Roberts. He also is asking the court to order Roberts to undergo a mental evaluation, according to a motion filed with the Beaufort County Clerk of Court’s office last month.
Roberts’ letter states five other adults besides the two deputies were in the house on Riley Road. Sheriff P.J. Tanner has said five adults lived in the mobile home but would not say whether they all were at home at the time of the shooting.
Tanner said last month he would not comment on the contents of Roberts’ letter. “I want the media to understand that this will be tried in the courtroom,” Tanner said. “I am not going to be party to a trial of this case by the press.”
Tanner said he thought the matter should be left alone until the trial. He said constantly revisiting the case in the meantime is unfair.
“I don’t want the trial of Tyree Roberts to be hindered in any way,” Tanner said. “I don’t want to taint potential jurors.”
Roberts claims in his letter that he and DeJesus, who says she is pregnant with his child, are married and that their license is on record in the Beaufort County Courthouse. He states that their names are Abdiyyah and Nzuri Alkebulanyahh on their driver’s licenses and Social Security cards.
The Beaufort County Probate Court has no record of Abdiyyah and Nzuri Alkebulanyahh being married in Beaufort County. Roberts and DeJesus had a marriage license drawn up Nov. 30, 1998.
In the Beaufort jail
Roberts letter also states that he is locked alone in his cell more than 23 hours a day in strict isolation.
“This is this level all men dread,” Roberts states in his letter. “The system got me cut off; many men has lost their head.”
Beaufort County Detention Center Director Mark Fitzgibbons confirmed March 28 Roberts was being held in maximum security.
“We do that with all our inmates,” Fitzgibbons said. “We start at a higher level of security and move down.”
Roberts was initially held in the Charleston County Detention Center. Beaufort County received documents from Charleston last week that described Roberts behavior there.
The documents were reviewed Tuesday, Fitzgibbons said, and the detention center’s classification board decided to leave Roberts in maximum security. He would not say what the documents disclosed.
Chief Deputy Keith Novak, administrator of the Charleston County Detention Center, said Roberts was well-behaved there, although he filed a number of complaints about how he was treated. For example, he complained that jail workers were urinating in his food, which was a false allegation, Novak said.
Fitzgibbons declined to comment on Roberts behavior and attitude since he’s been in Beaufort.
Spiritual beliefs
In the letter Roberts sent last month, he also stated he was pastor of The Church of the People of God on Duke Street.
The letter states, “... In support of who we really are, my Internal Revenue Service Documents of Recognition with EIN (Employment Identification Number) verify, states and recognized, ‘Pastor, Abdiyyah ben Alkebulanyahh, founder of the original Church of the People of God.”
A tape of a sermon Roberts preached to his followers in the church also offers a glimpse into his ideology. The tape was given to The Gazette by a woman who said Roberts left the tapes in her possession. She did not want to be identified.
The man on the tape, which is not dated, identifies himself as Minister Abdiyyah ben Alkebulanyahh. Hood, Roberts’ attorney, said the voice on the tape sounds like Roberts’ voice.
During the sermon, Roberts quoted from Scripture and talked about the problems of African-Americans in America.
Several times he repeated the phrase, “The truth must be told,” and said his spiritual responsibility was to protect children from crimes perpetrated on African-Americans by whites, whom he called European-Americans. Children could be heard laughing and singing on several parts of the tape.
He also questioned the role of whites as leaders. African-Americans need African-American leaders, he said, because whites are going to look out for their own.
He talked about brutality he said he had witnessed in jail.
“All these corrections officers — they worse than the prisoners. They dumber than the prisoners. They go in there and brutalize these brothers — every day writing them up, jacking them up. They make these brothers jump up all day at attention. Every day, take them to the hole, beat them down, because the red devil poking them — he go to them, ‘Get up, move, go, move!”
Near the end of his sermon, he asked forgiveness if he had upset anyone.
“I pray that the children and everyone here again learn. And I pray that I haven’t offended anyone. If I have said anything that offended anyone, I am truly sorry. Please forgive me. I pray you really do forgive me. ... I haven’t said nothing in ... your ears that has not been written in a book or you hear every day.”
