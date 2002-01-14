BCSO was Tate's second career

Lance Cpl. Dana Lyle Tate and his wife joked that they had been married "for 200 years." Actually, it would have been 15 years if he had lived until Wednesday.
"He was my soul mate, my best friend. He loved me. He still loves me," Marie Tate said. "He loved life. He was an extraordinary man. He lived the way he wanted to. He opened a whole new world to me and my children and his children, that's how we are able to carry on like we are now. He lived life to its fullest."
Dana and Marie Tate were married Jan. 16, 1987, in North Charleston while he was serving in the U.S. Navy.
He left four children, Kenya Tate-Williams, 25, of Columbus, Ohio; Dana Lyle Tate Jr., 23, of Columbus; Rashauna Tate, 13, of Beaufort; and Lori Tate, 8, of Beaufort.
Dana Tate, 43, was on his second career.
He joined the Navy in 1977 and received the "Honor Man Award," top honors in his platoon. He served in the Navy for 20 years, retiring Sept. 12, 1997, from Beaufort Naval Hospital where he was a hospital corpsman.
Tate began his law enforcement career at the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office as a reservist while he was in the Navy.
He joined the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office in October 1997. Tate earned top honors at the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy, receiving the "J.P. Strom Award" for graduating at the top of his class.
"My husband loved being a deputy. He said when he grew up (left the Navy) he wanted to be a deputy," Marie Tate said. "When he put on that uniform, he would light up. I didn't like him being a cop because I knew of the dangers. But I knew that made him happy. I always wanted him to get a desk job but he was a road deputy, that's what he loved doing. To love what you do and feel that it matters. How could that be more rewarding?"
Thelma Tate, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, was proud of her son and remembered him as a Christian.
"It says in the Bible to lay down your life is a special gift -- that's what he did -- he laid down his life for someone else," Thelma Tate said.
"He is a wonderful person. He had respect for everyone. He was just a person who loved people, he was a Christian who loved people without expecting anything from them," his mother said. "I have always been so proud of him. Throughout the years, I would volunteer to work at Christmas. I was a nurse. Dana would always wait until after my shift to open all his presents. He was the kindest person of all the young children his age. If Dana couldn't say anything good about you, he wouldn't say anything at all."
Dana Tate's father, Dr. Don P. Tate, 72, of Columbus, Ohio, remembered what he and his son had in common.
"Neither one of us talk too much and we have the same interests," Don Tate said. "We love driving, cars, computers and music. We could sit for hours throughout the day without saying a word but there was extreme communication."
