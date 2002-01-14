Coursen an enthusiastic deputy

Cpl. Dyke “A.J.” Coursen was remembered by family members as a dedicated officer who couldn’t wait to get to work with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office after moving from Ohio.
“I remember we loaded up the truck and rented a house sight unseen,” his widow said. “We moved here on Jan. 17, 2001 — he started his job on the 29th.”
“A week before he was due to start work at the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, he would go to the Law Enforcement Center just to meet the folks,” said his mother, Wilma Coursen. “He just wanted to get to know everyone — and didn’t want to wait until he started work.”
Wilma Coursen, 60, lives part-time in Polk City, Fla., and LaGrange, Ohio, where her only son began his law enforcement career after graduating from Keystone High School. Coursen became a part-time patrol officer at the LaGrange Police Department in 1985. He stayed there until 1990. He then served as a patrol officer in the Grafton Police Department from 1990-95. He returned to the LaGrange Police Department in 1995, staying there until he became a captain in 2000. He was also the chief of the LaGrange Fire and Rescue from 1990-2000.
“Before he left LaGrange, he presented a proposal to start a K-9 unit there. It didn’t happen then, but he loved dogs. Within 24 hours of moving to Beaufort County, he went to the shelter and adopted a German shepherd. Gunner, the dog, is almost one year old.”
Coursen would have been 36 years old on Jan. 24 and would have celebrated his first-year anniversary with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office on Jan. 29.
Coursen married Deborah Jean “D.J.” Plumb on July 30, 2000, in Las Vegas, Nev. He had two children, a son, Cory Coursen, 2, of LaGrange, and a stepdaughter, Monique Renee Ruiz, 21, of Los Angeles, California.
“I met A.J. in a police chat room on the Internet — I was living in Los Angeles, he was in Ohio,” said D.J. Coursen. “I left my career to go with him. I was Vanna White’s personal hairstylist for 10 years, but I was ready to leave Los Angeles.”
Officials said D.J. Coursen met with a few command officers from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office six weeks ago to share ideas for fundraisers and social events — including a fund for widows and orphans of fallen officers.
A.J. Coursen “was the smartest man I have ever known. He was perfect for me. Whatever I thought I was missing, he filled it,” his widow said.
“He was our life. He was our only born child on the planet earth — he was our life,” his mother said.
Wilma Coursen also said she and her husband, William, appreciate the support they’ve had from Beaufort County since their son’s death.
“William and I want to express gratitude for every gesture, all the support and the care — from the biggest gestures to moments of silence. I want to thank everybody.”
Comments