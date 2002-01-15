Area mourns fallen deputies

A white-gloved deputy lowered his eyes as his body shook with grief. Six deputies, also in white gloves, huddled around him in empathy. They all had just hoisted their co-worker’s casket up a flight of stairs and into the church where his funeral service was being held Monday.’ Baptist Church of Beaufort teemed uniformed police. They filled the steps, the lawn, a block of sidewalks and the area across the street.
They came to Beaufort to attend the funerals of two Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies — one at 11 a.m. and one at 3 p.m.
Cpl. Dyke A. “A.J.” Coursen, 35, and Lance Cpl. Dana Lyle Tate, 43, were killed during a gunbattle while responding to a domestic dispute call in Burton on Jan. 8. Tyree Alfonzo Roberts, 39, has been charged with two counts of murder.
Solicitor Randolph Murdaugh III, top prosecutor in the state’s 14th Judicial Circuit, said Monday he will seek the death penalty against Roberts.
Murdaugh said evidence of “aggravating circumstances” must exist in order to seek the death penalty. He said the fact that two police officers were killed was a factor in his decision.
“Tuesday, January 8th, 2002, was a very sad day here in Beaufort County,” Sheriff P.J. Tanner said at both funerals. “Here in Beaufort County wives lost their husbands, children lost their fathers, parents lost their sons, citizens lost their heroes, the Sheriff’s Office lost comrades and I lost two deputies.”
At 11 a.m., more than 1,000 people packed into Baptist Church of Beaufort for Coursen’s funeral and in many cases stood — even on stairways — so they could hear, if not see.
“Some left behind may question, ‘Why do we continue to do what we continue to do?’ “ Tanner said to those in uniforms.’ “It’s our call to duty,” he answered.
Coursen’s 13-year-old step-daughter, Monique Renee Ruiz, told the gatherers that her father wasn’t with her when she was born, but that he’s done so much for her family since he came.
“I hope someday to find someone who treats me the way he treated my mother,” she said.
More than 150 police vehicles with flashing lights had made their way to Copeland Funeral Home as people took their places for the burial, and more law enforcement cars still were filing in.
“Alpha 35, Dispatch,” a voice called over the radio scanner. It was an intentional last use of Coursen’s call number.
At 3 p.m., the same police vehicles reached Tate’s memorial service at the National Guard Armory.
The same uniformed people squeezed into the new space, crowding into standing space to say goodbye, this time to Tate.
“Friends, we are gathered here to say so long to a fallen friend,” said the Rev. Eugene McClain, from Wesley United Methodist Church. “His work here on earth has become complete.”
Don Tate told the gatherers that his brother was no stranger to harm’s way, and that he loved his work.
“As you honor Lance Cpl. Dana Lyle Tate, please be sure to say a special prayer of protection for our present peacekeepers,” he said.
A slide show tribute put together by Tate’s wife, Marie, showed two of Tate’s greatest loves: motorcycles and car races. Pictures of the deputy revving up his engine and cheering on race cars were accompanied by reflective hand-bell music.
McClain addressed the horror of two young deputies dying while on duty.’ “How can any good come out of a tragedy like this?” he said. “This is a good and honest question that deserves a better answer than we usually give it.”
Bad situations cause people to examine their lives and how they are using them, he concluded. They also make grieving people aware of their common unity.
The gatherers walked over to the Beaufort National Cemetery next door.
Bagpipes were played, the flags on Tate’s casket were folded and then Tate’s call number was used for the last time, exactly as Coursen’s had been used early that morning.
“Alpha 45, Dispatch,” a voice said.
“Alpha 45, Dispatch. Do you copy?”
Then the answer: “Secure with God in Heaven.”
