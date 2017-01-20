Two flown to hospital after single-vehicle Yemassee crash

Two people were flown to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash outside of Yemassee on Thursday.
The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. when Yemassee Police officers were dispatched to the area of Castle Hall and Frampton roads, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
The occupants of the vehicle were extricated and flown to the hospital. Their conditions were not available, the release said.
First responders at the scene include the S.C. Highway Patrol, the Yemassee Fire Department, Hampton County EMS, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, the Sheldon Fire Department and Beaufort County EMS.
The roadway was closed for approximately two hours as the Highway Patrol investigated.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments