Countywide homeless survey, aid project set for Jan. 25

Local groups including the Beaufort County Community Services Organization and the United Way of the Lowcountry will participate in the Everyone Counts project on Jan. 25 in which the county’s homeless population will will be counted.
The goal of the project “is to conduct a community-wide survey of indigent residents and, in the process, offer food, seasonal clothing, blankets and personal hygiene products as-needed,” according to a United Way news release.
The Community Service Organization will collect donations of those items through Jan. 24, the release said.
Donations can be dropped off at United Way of the Lowcountry offices at 1277 Ribaut Road, Beaufort and 10 Buckingham Plantation Drive, Suite D, Bluffton.
In addition to distributing donated goods, the groups will conduct an annual point-in-time count “to generate a tally of sheltered and unsheltered homeless individuals throughout a single 24-hour period in January to gather information on how to better serve this population,” the release said.
Data from the survey is submitted to the South Carolina Coalition for the Homeless and to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“It is an important metric for measuring federal, regional, and local progress in preventing and ending homelessness,” according to the release. “This count also helps bring federal dollars to Beaufort County to help provide assistance to homeless individuals in our community.”
