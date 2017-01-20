Court: Beaufort man charged with threatening president’s life

A man connected to Beaufort is charged with threatening President Obama after he posted on his Facebook page last week that he would kill the president.
William Peterman Jr., 33, of Medford Lakes, N.J., and Beaufort, said he would kill the president because Obama had an affair with a woman he said was his fiancee, according to a report in the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Peterman’s most recent address was unclear Friday morning. Some media reports place him in both towns and one Associated Press report indicated he was from Medford Lakes but a current Beaufort resident.
The federal charges from the U.S. Secret Service say Peterman told agents he believed Obama admitted an affair with his fiancee during the president’s farewell speech Jan. 10 in Chicago.
"I typed the words and posted them," he said, according to his arrest affidavit. "He [Obama] wronged me. He got sex for himself."
The posts on Facebook say God chose the woman to be his wife. And although Peterman’s posts said he had scheduled the wedding for Jan. 20 and booked a reception at a Pennsylvania hotel, the Inquirer report said the woman does not know him. Her coworkers said she had never met him before he “showed up at her office several months ago screaming her name.”
Peterman, who is in federal custody and faces up to five years in prison if convicted, pleaded guilty to stalking charges brought by another person last year.
This story will be updated.
Kelly Davis: 843-706-8102, @kdavis2001
