Local women see Washington march as a way to brighten the future

Women across the state, the country and around the globe will gather by the thousands Saturday in a show of solidarity.
Lowcountry women will be among them.
The Women’s March on Washington, D.C., and over 600 sister marches at other sites have been organized to bring people together “for the protection of our rights, our safety, our health, and our families — recognizing that our vibrant and diverse communities are the strength of our country,” according to the Women’s March website.
South Carolinians will have organized marches in Charleston, Clemson, Columbia and Greenville.
Some of those local women made it clear this week that the Women’s March on Washington isn’t about protesting Donald Trump’s presidency. Their mission, they say, is to represent to the country’s new administration the issues that are most important to them in the four years that follow Friday’s inauguration.
Pat Keown of Port Royal is focusing on the positive. She’ll be heading to the march in D.C. and has already handed out over 500 of the 1,000 plastic bracelets she made for participants and allies, she said. On one side, the bracelets say “choosing love.” On the other, they say “creating peace.”
“How do you thrive in what you perceive is the dark?” Keown asked, distressed by the negative tone of the election season and the racial and social issues the country is grappling with.
Keown doesn’t view the march as a protest but as a coming together with the intention of “shaking up” the nation for a better tomorrow. It’s about harnessing “global feminine energy,” she said.
“We’ve got something on a cellular level that makes us very different,” Keown said of women. “We can think, create and nurture in a different kind of way. That manifests as true feminine energy, and there are certainly men who are awakened to that.”
Lisa Lemen of Hilton Head Island will be heading to D.C. as well, meeting up with a cousin and a friend to participate in the march. She bought a plane ticket as soon as she heard about the march, she said.
For her, the gathering is about three issues: affordable health care, freedom of the press and human rights.
“We want to make a statement on Day 1 to the new administration,” she said. Much of her concern stems from Trump’s cabinet picks and the cultural implications that radiated through the country with the sometimes bitter rhetoric of the election season.
“I believe, for many people, the initial reaction, the gut reaction, was of concern,” she said, acknowledging an “anti-Trump” sentiment that she says some women share. In the end, though, the march isn’t about who is president, she said. It’s about where the country is headed.
Jen Pierce of Port Royal will be taking her family — her husband and three young children — to Charleston this weekend to participate in a sister march.
“I am bringing my whole family with me because this event will be one of those historic events that our family of five will speak about for the rest of our lives,” she said. She wants to make sure her kids understand the value of democracy and fighting for one’s rights, she said.
“Sure we will talk about when Daddy was in the Army and when he went to war or maybe when Mommy was a Red Cross volunteer or talk about how our son was born in Korea,” she said, but this will be the first time they will have participated in the democratic process.
For Pierce, the march is all about the issues and the future she will leave to her children. She wants to safeguard a nation where the American Dream is alive and well, where they have “equal opportunities in education, jobs, respect, equal pay and free choice in what they do with their bodies,” she said.
“Most of all, I want them to grow up knowing that violence of any kind against women in America is completely, socially abhorrent, not to mention comes with severe punishment,” Pierce said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
