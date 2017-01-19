Beaufort County, school officials to meet with Shell Point neighbors tonight

A neighborhood meeting involving Shell Point residents, Beaufort County Councilwoman Alice Howard, county stormwater manager Eric Larson, and Lowcountry Montessori School staff will be held at 6:30 p.m. tonight at the Lowcountry Montessori School, 749 Broad River Drive, Beaufort.
The agenda includes a neighborhood watch discussion, according to a Beaufort County news release.
Howard will gather input from residents in preparation for the annual County Council retreat next month.
Larson will be available to answer questions about the County’s stormwater management program.
Lowcountry Montessori School staff will be available to take questions about the school.
Residents do not need to register in advance for the meeting, the release said.
For more information, contact Howard at ahoward@bcgov.net or 843-255-2202.
