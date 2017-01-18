Police: 3 teens kidnapped, robbed, released in Beaufort

One juvenile suspect is in custody and two remain at large as the Beaufort Police Department continues to investigate a Saturday night robbery and kidnapping that targeted three teens.
Three unarmed males forced the teens to drive them around to several different locations under threat of bodily harm, department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the victims were 17 years old and one was 15 years old, Able said.
One of the offenders was 15 years old and the other two have not yet been identified, she said.
A cell phone and its case — with an estimated vale of $1,648 — were stolen from one of the victims, according to a police report.
The juvenile offender was found by police at Henry C. Chambers Park with the phone case and taken to S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia, according to the report. The other two suspects remain at large.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments