Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival

The choir director and several members of the Beaufort High School Voices talk about the songs that they will be performing during the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday in Washington, D.C. This will be the third time that the Beaufort High School Voices has competed in the festival, which happens every four years during an Presidential inaugural year. The choir will not be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but they will be attending.