Love is the theme for Beaufort choir heading to D.C. for festival

The choir director and several members of the Beaufort High School Voices talk about the songs that they will be performing during the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday in Washington, D.C. This will be the third time that the Beaufort High School Voices has competed in the festival, which happens every four years during an Presidential inaugural year. The choir will not be performing at the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, but they will be attending.
Attack squadron returns to Beaufort from Japan deployment

Marines from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 115 returned to Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort from Japan on Jan. 13, 2017. The squadron had included Capt. James "Jake" Frederick, who died Dec. 7, 2016, during a training accident after ejecting from his F/A 18 about 120 miles southeast of MCAS Iwakuni. Personnel from Marine Aircraft Group 31 greeted the squadron on the flight line in Beaufort. VMFA-115 was deployed to the Western Pacific as part of the Unit Deployment Program. Read more about Frederick here: http://bit.ly/2iQ0x8p

Meetings scheduled to address leukemia cases in former Laurel Bay residents

Leukemia cases in children of past Laurel Bay residents is causing concerns in the Beaufort military community. Public meetings to address those concerns have been scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., in the theater at the Marine Corps Air Station. The agenda will include the status of underground oil storage tanks and other environmental testing in the housing community, according to a letter sent to residents last week by Col. Peter Buck, the commander of MCAS Beaufort. Amanda Whatley, the mother of one of the children diagnosed, told her story this month in a YouTube video that gained national attention.

PFC Maria Daume: 'The Marine Corps will train me to be the best I can be.'

PFC Maria Daume talks about enlisting in the U.S. Marine Corps an with infantry contract after graduation on Friday, Jan. 13, 2017, at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. She is one of the first four females enlisted with infantry contracts. While some of the female Marines who participated in the gender integration tests earlier this year have been approved for career field changes into the infantry field, these four women shipped to recruit training with the intent of heading to the School of Infantry following boot camp graduation.

