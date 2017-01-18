What is the future of Port Royal’s working waterfront?

Researchers from Clemson, College of Charleston and the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium spent two years studying South Carolina’s working waterfronts.
The process included meetings with Port Royal officials about the challenges and path forward for the town’s waterfront and shrimp docks. The future of the town’s waterfront and the recent research will be the topic of a talk from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Clemson Extension Office, 102 Industrial Village Road in Beaufort.
Other meetings are planned in Murrells Inlet, Georgetown, McClellanville and Mount Pleasant.
In Coastal Heritage Magazine this past summer, the Sea Grant Consortium publication identified Port Royal’s waterfront as having the most promising future for its deep water channel and commitment of the town to its shrimp docks.
Comments