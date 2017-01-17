3 crashes within hours, miles from each other

Burton Fire District responded to three crashes only hours apart Tuesday morning that sent two people to the hospital.
The first wreck was on Trask Parkway just after 6 a.m., according to a district news release. A vehicle drove off the roadway into a marsh, but the driver was uninjured.
The next crash was on Parris Island Gateway just north of Robert Smalls Parkway shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to the release. A pickup truck and a car collided, sending the female driver of the small vehicle to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Two lanes were blocked for about a half hour to clear the area.
The third accident was only a matter of minutes after the second, at the intersection of Robert Smalls Parkway and Goethe Hill Road, according to the release. A car and a minivan crashed, sending the female driver of the car to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. This wreck slowed traffic for about 15 minutes.
