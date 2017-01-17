Beaufort News

January 17, 2017 3:35 PM

Sheldon thief makes off with a purse collection worth about $10K

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A collection of purses worth about $10,000 as well as several hundred dollars worth of electronics were stolen from a Sheldon home on Friday.

Approximately 40 purses, two TVs, a laptop, an iPad, watches and a jewelry box were stolen from a Big Estate Circle home between 7:30 a.m. when the owner left for work and about 4:30 p.m. when she returned, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The thieves left the victims’ house a mess and left a TV in the backyard, the report said.

A pane of glass in the back door was smashed and the door then unlocked ide, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Related content

Beaufort News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Secrets of The Citadel Summerall Guard

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos