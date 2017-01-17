Sheldon thief makes off with a purse collection worth about $10K

A collection of purses worth about $10,000 as well as several hundred dollars worth of electronics were stolen from a Sheldon home on Friday.
Approximately 40 purses, two TVs, a laptop, an iPad, watches and a jewelry box were stolen from a Big Estate Circle home between 7:30 a.m. when the owner left for work and about 4:30 p.m. when she returned, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The thieves left the victims’ house a mess and left a TV in the backyard, the report said.
A pane of glass in the back door was smashed and the door then unlocked ide, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
