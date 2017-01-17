Future school calendars to be addressed at board meeting; dress code, too?

The Beaufort County Board of Education will receive an update on school calendars for the next two academic years as part of Tuesday’s regularly scheduled meeting, at 6 p.m. at the Bluffton library.
Two options for both 2017-18 and 2018-19 have been presented to employees for comment, though they are nearly identical in an effort to complete the fall semester before Christmas break. In each case, fall semester would end on Dec. 21, followed by a 12-day holiday break before returning Jan. 3.
State law prohibits any district from starting school before the third Monday of August. In 2017, that falls on Aug. 21 – the latest a third Monday could take place.
District spokesman Jim Foster emphasized that the options are merely a “starting point,” and calendars likely won’t be set for at least another month.
The board also will receive an update on work toward revising state accountability guidelines to fall more in line with the federal model.
The district’s uniform policy also may come to the forefront during the public comments period, after three H.E. McCracken Middle School parents filed complaints last week over the manner an inspection was conducted.
The public session will be preceded by a 5 p.m. executive session to discuss personnel coming to and leaving the district and a “litigation update.”
The board also will recognize Hilton Head Island football coach B.J. Payne as a nominee for the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year award. The Carolina Panthers put forth his name last month; the winner will be announced on the eve of the Super Bowl.
