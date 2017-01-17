Need tax help? Here is where to go.

The Lowcountry Area Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition is offering free income tax assistance in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties for low-to-moderate income, elderly and limited English proficient individuals and families.
Tax preparation will be available at several locations from Jan. 30 to April 18. For appointments, call 843-321-9071.
In Beaufort County, tax help will be available at:
▪ Beaufort library, 311 Scott St. in Beaufort; Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
▪ Bluffton library, 120 Palmetto Way in Bluffton, Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays by appointment, noon to 4 p.m.
▪ St. Helena library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd. on St. Helena Island, Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Goodwill Industries; 509 Island West Park, Bluffton; Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ The Deep Well Project; 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
▪ Lobeco library; 1862 Trask Parkway, Seabrook; Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
