January 17, 2017 11:09 AM

Need tax help? Here is where to go.

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

The Lowcountry Area Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Coalition is offering free income tax assistance in Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton, and Jasper counties for low-to-moderate income, elderly and limited English proficient individuals and families.

Tax preparation will be available at several locations from Jan. 30 to April 18. For appointments, call 843-321-9071.

In Beaufort County, tax help will be available at:

▪ Beaufort library, 311 Scott St. in Beaufort; Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Bluffton library, 120 Palmetto Way in Bluffton, Mondays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturdays by appointment, noon to 4 p.m.

▪ St. Helena library, 6355 Jonathan Francis Senior Rd. on St. Helena Island, Tuesdays, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Goodwill Industries; 509 Island West Park, Bluffton; Thursdays, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ The Deep Well Project; 80 Capital Drive, Hilton Head Island; Thursdays, 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Lobeco library; 1862 Trask Parkway, Seabrook; Saturdays, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

