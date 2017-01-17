Man brutally beaten by four attackers in Beaufort alley

A man was attacked by four men in a Beaufort alley early Saturday morning, according to Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able.
Shortly before 3 a.m., the victim was alone between the Beaufort Plaza Shopping Center on Robert Smalls Parkway and Pick Pocket Plantation Drive, Able said. Four men punched and kicked the man, giving him “substantial injuries,” she said. Nothing was taken from or demanded of the victim.
The victim called a friend who drove him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital, where the incident was reported, Able said.
Anyone with information or questions can call Investigator Josh Dowling at 843-322-7950.
