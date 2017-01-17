Travel SC 170 along Okatie Highway? You should read this

There will be single-lane closures on the bridges over the Chechessee and Broad rivers along Okatie Highway through Friday to allow bridge repair.
The work will be done between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. daily on both east and westbound lanes, according to a South Carolina Department of Transportation news release. There will be barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows to indicate where the work is taking place.
Extra caution should be taken while driving through the work zones.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
