Two in custody, two at large in Jasper County deputy-involved shooting

Two people are in custody and two suspects remain at-large after a deputy-involved shooting on Monday near Hardeeville.
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 1:30 p.m. of four armed men riding around in a yellow Hummer, according to a WTOC news report.
A deputy located the vehicle on Purrysburg Road and the driver of the Hummer allegedly crashed into a ditch while attempting to hit the deputy with the vehicle, the report said.
One of the men inside the Hummer allegedly got out and pointed a gun at the deputy.
The deputy fired “a few rounds” at the suspect, Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus said.
One person was arrested at the scene and another was taken into custody during a search of the area.
No deputies were injured during the incident.
