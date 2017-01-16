2017 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

Associate pastor Jack Miller, with Sea Island Presbyterian Church, talks about how the larger number of people seeking warmth at the warming shelter this year means that they may need to up the number of volunteers that they have.
Motorists might want to exercise additional caution when driving along I-95 in Jasper County as crews work to remove debris from Hurricane Matthew that is strewn along the right-of-way. On Jan. 5, 2017, debris removal was occurring along the shoulder of southbound I-95 for several miles south of Exit 21 in Ridgeland.
In December, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office charged two teenagers in connection with an alleged assault on deputies. Sea Eagle Market owner Craig Reaves was recently recognized by the sheriff's office for his role in subduing the suspects. Here he describes what happened.