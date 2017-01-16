Beaufort County residents reflect on King’s legacy

It was one simple question, but it took almost every person asked a moment to answer: What does Martin Luther King Jr. mean to you? Those asked were among hundreds who lined the streets of Beaufort on Monday for the city’s 28th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade.
Arthur Cummings Sr., president of the Beaufort County Ministerial Alliance and co-chairman of Beaufort’s Martin Luther King Jr. Committee, said the celebration is needed to continue educating the next generation.
“We want to make sure that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy is remembered,” Cummings said. “He fought so we could all work together.”
On Martin Luther King Jr.
“He said no color matters to friends. ... He was smart and kind.”
Steven Mitchell, 8, St. Helena Island
“He is still the light on the torch. His flame still burns bright and points the way through the darkness of where we could still be as a nation.”
Andrew Lawrence, 36, Lady’s Island
“If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t have a lot of the friends I have at school today.”
Abigaile Chiaviello, 13, Beaufort
“I was involved in the movement. ... Martin Luther King was authentic to what was happening and needed to occur. I wish there were more folks like him still around.”
David Sutcliffe, 68, Beaufort
“He was a very smart man. He loved everybody. I don’t think he picked from my color to your color.”
Geraldine Simmons, 62, St. Helena Island
“He wanted freedom for everyone. MLK is my hero because he worked for us. All of this would not be happening if he had not fought for us to be in school.”
Jermaine Simmons, 14, St. Helena Island
