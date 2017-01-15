Cam Newton, Michael Jordan jerseys among items stolen from Burton home

A burglar made off with over $3,000 worth of electronics, hats, shoes and more from a Burton home on Rugrack Road on Friday.
When the victim walked into the door after work, she noticed the living room TV was missing, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. She and her sister went through the house to find several other things missing: Nike Jordan shoes, a Cam Newton football jersey, a Michael Jordan basketball jersey, DVDs, video game consoles and games, tablets, laptops, fitted hats and more. In total, $3,185 worth of items was reported stolen from the house.
The thief came through some time between about 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., according to the report. The woman said she found a Hargray service hangar on her door when she got home, but the company told her they had not been to her house, according to the report. She and her sister also discovered that the home’s back door was open.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments