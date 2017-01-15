Hasty left turn ended in US 21 hit and run

The driver of an older Hyundai Elantra allegedly pulled out of a parking lot onto Parris Island Gateway Friday and collided with another car before speeding away.
The burnt orange car had some green paint, a cracked brake light and different colored hub caps, a witness told deputies, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The car was attempting to make a left-hand turn out of the parking lot to go south on U.S. 21 while the other driver was traveling north.
The pair collided between Mink Point Boulevard and Robert Smalls Parkway around 2:40 p.m., according to the report. Video footage from nearby Papi’s Barbershop was reviewed but the incident couldn’t be seen.
The victim’s car received some damage to the front driver’s side fender and headlight, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments