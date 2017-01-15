Teen missing from Burton home, could be in danger

A Burton family is looking for a 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Saturday night and might be in danger, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Brandon Welch was last seen around 11 p.m. at his Burlington Circle home, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies and dogs are searching for the boy, who is believed to be on foot. His family is “very concerned for his well being,” the release said.
Welch is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He could be wearing a purple hoodie that says “Royal Live Oaks.”
Anyone with information can call 911 or Sgt. Angela Crumpton at 843-255-3707.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
