Think you know Beaufort dining? Here’s how to explore Restaurant Week

Just when you thought you were going to stick with your New Year’s resolutions, Beaufort Restaurant Week begins.
We know what you’re thinking:
“Beaufort Restaurant Week? Didn’t that happen four months ago?”
Yes, it did, but who’s complaining? Certainly not us.
Eight restaurants around town are participating in Restaurant Week South Carolina from Jan. 12 to Jan. 22, where customers can chose from multi-course, prix-fixed meals to sample Beaufort’s dining opportunities.
Participating restaurants include Anchorage 1770 - The Ribaut Social Club; Breakwater Restaurant & Bar; Crosta Pizzeria; Fat Patties; Nautilis Seafood and Grill; Old Bull Tavern; Plums Restaurant; Q on Bay; Red Rooster Cafe; and Saltus River Grill.
You still have plenty of time to sample special offers at these eateries — enough time, in fact, to try them all.
These options aren’t nearly as overwhelming as the whopping 70 plus restaurants participating in the Hilton Head Island/Bluffton Chamber of Commerce’s Restaurant Week that runs from from Jan. 21 to Jan. 28. But we know how difficult decisions can be when it comes to taste.
Here’s a breakdown of each menu before you start making reservations.
