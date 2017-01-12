Lowcountry love: TODAY Show raves about these 2 local destinations you’ve probably been to

If you’re looking to warm up this winter on a budget, the southern S.C. and Georgian coast is the place to be, according to the TODAY Show.
Mark Ellwood, contributing editor at Conde Nast Traveler, named Beaufort and Tybee Island named as two of the top 5 travel destinations to escape winter on the morning news show Thursday.
“Let’s close our eyes and pretend we’re in Beaufort, South Carolina,” Ellwood said on the show.
He described Beaufort as a “beautiful Lowcountry town with Antebellum architecture” and recommended staying at Anchorage 1770.
Jenna Bush Hager noted she’d been to Beaufort and “loved” this Lowcountry getaway.
Tybee Island also was listed in the top 5 places to warm up this winter.
Ellwood said Tybee is great for its beaches, historic sites and, of course, shrimp.
