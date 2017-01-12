MCAS Beaufort Air Show is coming. Here’s how to snag tickets.

The Blue Angels are coming.
The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Air Show returns April 29-30, highlighted by the Navy’s iconic flight demonstration team. The GEICO Skytypers will also perform their 18-minute, low-flying routine. And a handful of other stunt pilots are also scheduled to participate.
Tickets are on sale now through www.beaufortairshow.com, though they recently went up in price.
Box seats are $35 each or $245 for 10 until Feb. 6.
Observation deck seats are $65 for those age 12 and older and $35 for children 6-11. The seats include lunch grilled on site, nonalcoholic drinks, a tent and private restrooms.
The upscale Flightline Club is $100 for 12 and older and $60 for children age 6-11 until Feb. 6. The seats include views from the flightline at the center of the show, preferred parking, breakfast and lunch and beer and wine among the refreshments.
