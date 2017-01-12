Slowpoke driver faces heroin charges after I-95 traffic stop

A 34-year-old Miami woman pulled over Wednesday for driving too slowly on Interstate 95 has been charged with trafficking heroin after Ridgeland Police found 2.15 pounds of black tar heroin in her purse.
Maite Diaz-Romero was charged after she was pulled over for driving under 45 miles per hour near the 22 mile marker on I-95, according to a Ridgeland Police Department report. She is being held in Jasper County Detention Center.
Her car was towed and police notified the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, according to the report.
