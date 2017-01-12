Looking for the perfect career? Beaufort education startup first in new tech space

Looking for the perfect job? The right college?
A career-focused technology startup and a USC Beaufort computer science professor are among the first tenants of the Beaufort Digital Corridor’s BASECamp, a renovated office space in downtown Beaufort. The initiative seeks to bring technology companies and entrepreneurs to the city in an effort to draw high-paying jobs and boost the local economy.
The Digital Corridor will celebrate its grand opening from 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Thursday at 500 Carteret St.
Vireo Labs is the corridor’s first technology startup and plans to launch its first application — called C’reer — this month, a news release said. The app will be available for iOS and Android and seeks to match students with the right colleges and careers.
Vireo Labs co-founder Ian Leslie previously directed interactive services and social media at Savannah College of Art and Design and is a former journalist at The Beaufort Gazette.
USC Beaufort will also have an office in the space for its computational science program, which will allow students to work with entrepreneurs, assistant professor Brian Canada said in the release.
