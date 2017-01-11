Out with the old (buses) and in with the new?

Motorists might want to exercise additional caution when driving along I-95 in Jasper County as crews work to remove debris from Hurricane Matthew that is strewn along the right-of-way. On Jan. 5, 2017, debris removal was occurring along the shoulder of southbound I-95 for several miles south of Exit 21 in Ridgeland.
Jeremiah Faber, the legendary head coach of the Ridgeland-Hardeeville boys basketball team, earlier this month became just the 12th coach in South Carolina boys hoops history to reach the 500-victory milestone. Jeff Shain spoke with Faber after the Jaguars' win at Bluffton High School, Dec. 28, 2016.