Not so fast on that Lady’s Island forum. There’s a new meeting date

A forum scheduled Thursday for planning consultants and residents to share ideas about the future of Lady’s Island has been postponed until next month.
The event was to be held Thursday evening at Lady’s Island Elementary School but had to be rescheduled because one of the speakers has a conflict, said Kate Schaefer of the Coastal Conservation League. The organization, along with the grassroots Sea Island Corridor Coalition, planned the event to talk about ongoing development issues in the northern Beaufort County community.
The forum, called “Designing a Future for Lady’s Island,” will now be held Feb. 23. More details will be made available later.
Planners from Dover, Kohl and Partners and the city of Charleston were originally scheduled to help lead the presentation.
More than 175 people had registered for the forum, Schaefer said.
