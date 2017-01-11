1 of 2 suspects arrested in August armed robbery in Beaufort

A 26-year-old St. Helena Island man has been charged in connection with an August armed robbery in Beaufort.
Quinton Smalls was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with armed robbery in connection with a two-person armed robbery at Dollar General on Ribaut Road, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said.
Smalls is being held at Beaufort County Detention Center. His bond was set at $150,000 on Wednesday morning, according to online Beaufort County court documents.
One of the men involved in the armed robbery had a handgun and the pair ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 28, Able said the day after the incident.
This story will be updated.
